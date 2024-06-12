Britney Spears Gives The 'Nasty Version' Of A Dance To One Of Ex Justin Timberlake's Songs! LOOK!

Britney Spears has her ex Justin Timberlake on her mind!

Very very late on Tuesday night, the Toxic singer took to her Instagram account to show off a video of herself dancing. Of course, Britney does that a lot, so it’s not like that alone is any surprise. But what is surprising is that the video was posted to a track featuring her ex! Mmmm yup!

Related: Britney’s Son Jayden Joins Instagram — To Show Off His Music Producer Skills!

The song was Timbaland‘s Bounce, which was first released way back in 2007. It features both JT and Missy Elliott, as well as an appearance from Dr. Dre. But the real story here is the presence of JT, obvi! Oh, and Britney’s caption, too! She wrote in the explainer that her dance was “the nasty version” of the video shared to her millions of followers. Dayum, Brit!! See it all for yourself (below):

Wow!!!

Obvi, Brit and JT have a very long history. They first met on the Disney Channel show The Mickey Mouse Club, then as they got older, they began dating in 2000. Last year, of course, Spears revealed in her memoir The Woman In Me that she became pregnant with JT’s baby when they were dating, only for them to agree to have an abortion when they were 19 years old. The real shocker in that memoir was the Louisiana native’s claim that Justin “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” and thus, abortion was the move to make.

The couple split in 2003, and have since fully gone their separate ways. But even now in moments like this, he’s apparently top of mind in Brit’s brain! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/Britney Spears/Instagram]