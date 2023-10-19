Justin Timberlake Played Guitar While Britney Spears Sobbed On Bathroom Floor Over Abortion

Well. When we first heard the reveal from Britney Spears‘ upcoming book that Justin Timberlake convinced her to get an abortion, we honestly did not think it was going to get any worse. This detail makes it feel worse.

Britney wrote in The Woman In Me that Justin “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy” like she was — as she had assumed they would eventually have kids. She loved him that much. But the *NSYNC frontman had other ideas:

“He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Britney relented and got the abortion, though she was not happy about it. She recalls in the memoir:

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father… To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

So what makes it worse? Her recollections of those first hours afterward…

Related: Britney Told Friend She Thought Justin Cheated With A Member Of THIS Girl Group!

According to an insider spilling to UsWeekly, Britney writes she was “crying and sobbing” on the floor of the bathroom that night. What did JT do? He played his guitar.

He wasn’t trying to drown out the sobbing, according to Brit — he apparently “thought maybe music would help.” What the eff music would help? Really? Acoustic guitar pop? Lullabies? We mean, come on. Strumming the guitar?? Just reading this we are getting such Kenergy.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Would a guy playing guitar help YOU in your darkest time? Or would you rather be held? Let us know something you’d prefer in the comments (below).

[Image via ABC/YouTube/WENN.]