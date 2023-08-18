Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Is 'Furious' With Sam Asghari For 'Abandoning' Her Daughter Amid Divorce Fallout!

Lynne Spears is not very happy about how things are going down right now amid the demise of her daughter’s marriage.

Of course, the world has been following the shocking and sordid tale of Britney Spears‘ now-impending divorce from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari. And considering the 29-year-old actor has already officially filed for the split, it would seem as though there is no saving the pair’s future together.

That has Lynne worried sick, according to a new report from DailyMail.com. On Thursday afternoon, that outlet cited sources who tell a harrowing tale of how the 68-year-old feels about the challenges her daughter is facing at this moment. For one, an insider is grumbling about how Lynne is “furious” in feeling her daughter was “abandoned” by her actor husband, and left high-and-dry during a challenging time in the pop star’s life. Referencing Lynne’s thoughts about her Toxic singer daughter right now, the source cited:

“Lynne is furious at [Sam] for abandoning Britney. He took a vow to stand by her side through sickness and health — and he knew she was not well [when they married].”

Oof.

Now, the protective momma wants to take action to help her daughter. Sam has already left the estranged couple’s $12 million mansion in the Thousand Oaks area northwest of El Lay. So, Lynne is reportedly hoping Britney will leave the pad, too, and return home to her birthplace of Kentwood, Louisiana for support.

Wishing for the Baby One More Time singer to re-visit her roots, the insider explained Lynn’s position:

“Lynne is begging [Britney] to leave LA and live with her. LA is toxic and the only thing keeping her there was [Sam]. Lynne believes she can heal and regroup in Louisiana, then return to LA when she is ready.”

A second source added more regarding the future of Brit’s marriage — as in, there is none. That insider explained as much in a succinct summation:

“The sensible people in her life will be sad that the marriage is over. The feeling was that he thought he could save her, but maybe there is no saving Britney.”

And then went on:

“Instead of working with her family to get her help, [they feel that] he abandoned her as soon as things got tough.”

Jeez…

For now, it’s clear that the next few months will be a very harrowing time for those close to Britney. They know any future type of conservatorship isn’t going to happen again considering the singer’s history with that. And yet they are worried about her well-being during this adverse moment.

The second source explained:

“Family and friends feel it is truly at the point of life and death and they have to save her. They feel the only option would be another conservatorship, even though that’s the last thing they’d want — but they cannot go down that road because she just got the paperwork to be released from the last one — and they’ve now even created a new law around it.”

And a third source added more details about how difficult things have been for the Gimme More songstress. While she has been busy working on rebuilding relationships lately, there are still plenty of despairing moments in the singer’s life:

“She has been lonely and has been really sad that her kids are gone. She’s still working on her relationship with her sister and family, but she is just alone and her only real outlet for anything to make her happy is her times when she puts up her dancing videos on Instagram. It isn’t a really good time for Britney right now, she is not in a good space.”

Such a difficult time, no doubt. We are sending love and light to Britney as she continues to navigate this post-relationship mess and the difficult divorce that is in full swing. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

