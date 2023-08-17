Britney Spears Working On New Album Amid Sam Asghari Divorce!

Britney Spears is staying busy amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

By now you’ve heard that the 29-year-old actor ended things with the singer after over a year of marriage. He filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences.” But since then, some nasty allegations have been circulating about the real reasons for their split, including that Britney allegedly cheated on Sam and attacked him throughout their relationship. Yikes.

A lot has come out over the past few days. Instead of letting the breakup get her down at this time, though, she is focusing her energy on other matters – her music career. According to Page Six, the 41-year-old pop sensation is gearing up to record a new album. A source close to Britney said:

“She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists.”

Could we be getting a divorce album, you know, given the timing? Perhaps she wants to take a page from Adele and Kelly Clarkson’s book and channel all her feelings into the music. Or can everyone expect her usual fun pop hits in the future?

While that’s unclear, we DO know we could possibly hear a new song soon to accompany her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me! Though she is “focused” primarily on her book, another insider noted that “she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release.” Yesssss. Britney seems to have some exciting things coming up. That’ll be a nice distraction from her split with Sam.

As fans know, the hitmaker has not dropped an album since she released Glory in 2016. But since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, Britney has been a part of two collaborations, Hold Me Closer with Elton John and Mind Your Business with Will.i.am. We’ve heard rumblings of her working on some more new music for a while. Back in May, Page Six reported she was talking about “recording again and has gotten plenty of offers, some of which she’s turned down.” Britney even allegedly turned down a collab with Beyoncé. A source said at the time:

“The beauty of Britney being free again is that she gets to call the shots for the first time in a very long time, and she’ll do it at her own pace.”

Now, she seems to have the itch to head back into the studio to create an album. Reactions, Perezcious reader? Are you looking forward to new music from Britney? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Britney Spears/YouTube, Sam Asghari/Instagram]