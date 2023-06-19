Britney Spears’ Mother Lynne ‘Begging’ Her To Reconcile With Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn!

Lynne Spears will stop at nothing to reunite her family… but will it work?

Britney Spears and her formerly estranged mother have made great strides in the last few weeks. As we reported, Lynne traveled all the way from Louisiana to California to meet up with her daughter face-to-face for the first time in years last month amid the family’s ongoing feud. And it was a total success!

After the 30-minute chit-chat at Britney’s home, per TMZ, the pop star gushed about the interaction on social media, and they’ve reportedly been in talks ever since. A great sign! Now, the momma is hoping to keep this reconciliation train rolling.

According to DailyMail.com sources on Monday, Lynne is “begging” Brit to repair her broken relationship with her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and she “will not rest” until this goal is accomplished. There’s even some hope this could happen, the source shared:

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister Jamie Lynn now. They are both leaning towards a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual.”

Wow. They’re really both willing to meet?? Kinda surprising given everything that’s gone down between them!

As Perezcious readers know, ever since the Toxic artist’s conservatorship was terminated in 2021, she has taken to social media to call out her father Jamie Spears for allegedly abusing his power as conservator for financial gain. She also believes her mom and sister played a hand in her mistreatment, though the Zoey 101 star has insisted she had no part in the legal arrangement.

The sisters hit another road bump when the 32-year-old released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which chronicled her turbulent relationship with the Crossroads alum, and as you can expect, Britney didn’t love that! She once again took to Instagram to clap back at various claims made in the book, resulting in legal drama, too!

It’s been a whole mess, which is why we can’t imagine them willingly just forgiving and forgetting everything! That said, it doesn’t sound like the Baby One More Time vocalist has any intention of letting Jamie Lynn off the hook — unless she appropriately apologizes. The confidant explained:

“Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up and, if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vise versa. Lynne is figuring out now how to make this happen, but she is not going to rest until everything is perfect again.”

Hmm. That is a fair request, but it could be challenging. Both women seem very stubborn! The fact that Britney and Lynne “have been in constant communication since” their meeting suggests things could improve in the future, though. Britney’s clearly eager to repair her familial bonds.

A family insider then revealed no matter how determined Lynne is to see her children reconnect, she’s treading lightly, they dished:

“Lynne knows that it still will take time to get back on the same page and fall into all the right places their relationship needs to be. But she loves Britney more than anything and clearing up the wounds of the past is something she has strived to achieve for a long time.”

They continued:

“Lynne also understands that there is more of a process to go through, but she is showing 100 percent effort to make sure that her own relationship with Britney continues to strengthen. With all of the drama that they have dealt with in the last couple of years with each other, Lynne’s recent meeting with Britney was a promising step in the right direction for better days ahead.”

We don’t blame her for wanting to take these reconciliation efforts slowly! No need to burn a bridge she JUST repaired herself. It’s great Britney is getting to reconnect with her family, and we hope it helps her continue to heal from this tough time in her life. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

