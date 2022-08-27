Got A Tip?

Britney Spears

OMG You Have To Hear Britney Spears' Impression Of Elton John!

Britney Spears is warming up her vocal cords with her best impression of Elton John!

On Friday, the princess of pop tweeted a video celebrating the release of herself and the 75-year-old’s newest song Hold Me Closer. The song has gone number one in 40 countries and Brit Brit expressed her excitement by sharing the news with her followers by doing a hilarious impression of the Rocket Man himself!

Putting on her best British accent, the 40-year-old exclaimed:

“Hello Sir Elton John, we are like, number one in 40 countries. HOLY S**T!”

As she’s seen lying in her bathtub, the Oops… I Did It Again singer adds she’s “about to go have the best day ever” and wishes Elton well with a cheeky wink:

“I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever. I hope you’re well!”

Too funny! Ch-ch-check out the video for yourself (below):

It would seem the Toxic singer’s new stomping grounds is Twitter as she deleted Instagram ahead of the release of the song. She explained in a tweet she felt “overwhelmed” because it would be her first song in six years! Hopefully the success of the track has calmed her nerves a little bit — it’s been on the trending page for a full day now with lots of positive reviews and fans are loving it!

What do U think of Britney’s British accent and the new collab? Let us know in the comments (below).

Aug 26, 2022 17:20pm PDT

