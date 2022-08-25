Britney Spears is focusing on her own bliss now. How does she plan to do that? By getting off Instagram once again.

The 40-year-old singer deactivated her account on the social media platform Wednesday. While it’s unclear why Britney deleted it, she did explain on Twitter that she was feeling “overwhelmed” by her highly-anticipated collaboration with Elton John on Hold Me Closer. More than that Brit noted she wants to “choose happiness” at this time, explaining:

“Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!! I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

Related: Britney Reveals She Cries Herself To Sleep ‘Most Nights’

The pop sensation continued:

“I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today !!!”

Good for Britney!

Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s deleted her page, and she usually returns to the app days later. So we’ll have to see how long she decides to remain off the ‘gram this time! We’re just glad she is taking a moment to focus on herself – especially after all the drama with her family and ex-husband Kevin Federline.

[Image via Brian To/WENN]