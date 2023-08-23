Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Have Already Agreed On Dog Custody Amid Divorce!

Well, now we know how Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are planning to split up their dogs amid their ongoing and increasingly contentious divorce.

Of course, the future for the estranged couple’s five pooches had been a major source of contention in recent days. But as of Tuesday afternoon, it sounds like we are finally learning what will come of the ex-couple’s canine companions. And honestly, this way of splitting them up among the two divorcing stars seems pretty reasonable.

According to a new report from TMZ, the Toxic singer and the actor-slash-fitness buff have agreed to permanently split up their pooches with no apparent co-parenting or shared custody in mind.

Sam will get the former couple’s Doberman Porsha full-time. Paparazzi cameras spotted him walking that pup on Monday afternoon, so it appears he’s already made the move to take care of the dog on his own. As you may recall, the 29-year-old actor bought Porsha to serve as a companion-slash-protector for Spears about two years ago. But now, Porsha will be Sam’s best friend all the time from here on out.

As for the Baby One More Time crooner, that news outlet reports she will keep the former couple’s other four dogs. Those four-legged friends include a Yorkie named Hannah, an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer, and “two other smaller dogs.”

And regarding the pair’s reaction to how this has gone down, TMZ reports both Britney and Sam are “happy with the agreement on how the dogs were split.” So, that’s good. Obviously, it’s never easy to split up a family like that — and yes, dogs are definitely part of the family, and have bonds with each other in addition to their human companions! — but this seems like a fairly sensible route to take considering the canines and their respective needs.

Heck, Porsha is a super-energetic and highly trained pup, so having her with fitness aficionado Sam would seem to be a pretty good choice on its own. Ya know?!

We are just left to wonder… is Porsha going to be happy living in an apartment?! As we reported earlier on Tuesday, Asghari has moved into a very swanky high-rise right on the edge of Century City and Beverly Hills. The building is incredibly nice, and even has a private park attached to it, so there will be some room for Porsha to run around and burn off all that energy Dobermans have. But apartment living will be a big adjustment for her! …And for Sam!

What do U make of these divorce-related dog moves, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)…

