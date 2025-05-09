Britney Spears Fans' Jaws Drop Seeing Sam Asghari's Bouncing Bulge In Jump Rope Video!

Sam Asghari put on quite the show for Britney Spears fans on Instagram this week! And everyone else, too!

On Thursday, the hunky actor posted a video of himself working out in nothing but a pair of gray sweatpants. His rock-hard biceps and abs were on full display, along with another asset — his bulge!

Yeah, people got an eye full of it moving around underneath his sweats while he jumped rope at the beginning of the workout routine! Oh, and it went on for a while! Check it out (below):

The man knew what he was doing here! He had to know! LOLz! And if a reaction was what he wanted, boy, did he get it! Folks couldn’t help but notice “little Sam” and flooded the comments section to react, saying:

“That 3rd leg.” “Little Sam also exercised” “It’s like a helicopter in there.” “Everything be bouncing” “When’s the onlyfans dropping?” “More than one thing jumping rope here” “You both did great!!” “Taking working every muscle to new levels” “Ok my friend…..everyone is looking at your crotch….nothing else..”

HA!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Sam Asghari/Instagram, The Jonathan Ross Show/YouTube]