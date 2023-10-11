Britney Spears 'Goes After' Justin Timberlake 'Hard' In Memoir The Woman In Me -- DETAILS

Britney Spears is reportedly not cutting Justin Timberlake any slack in her new book!!

According to insiders for US Weekly on Wednesday, the Princess of Pop’s new book The Woman In Me has some pretty spicy passages about her *NSYNC ex beau. So much so, that he’s not going to be “happy” about what all she’s dished out:

“Justin’s not going to be happy. [She] goes after him hard [in the book].”

Whoa! Spill the tea, Brit Brit!

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old is preparing for the tell-all’s October 24 release date, and a second source said she’s “excited but nervous” about putting out the book. A third insider assures she’s not trying to tear anyone down with her words, though. The Oops… I Did It Again singer is all about telling her truth:

“It’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone. She’s just going to relay the facts from her perspective.”

We seriously can’t wait to hear what she has to say. Earlier this year we reported how some of her A-list exes — including the Mirrors singer — allegedly demanded to see her book in advance and made her take out a lot of deets. They were reportedly nervous about how their image would be after the release of the book, and it sounds like the Sexy Back singer is still worried!

What do U think Brit is gonna dish out about Justin and all her exes, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

