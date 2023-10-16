Justin Timberlake 'Concerned' Over What Britney Spears Said About Him In Upcoming Memoir!

What Goes Around, Comes Around!

Justin Timberlake is feeling the pressure as the release date for Britney Spears‘ memoir rapidly approaches. In just a little over a week we’ll all finally be able to read what the Princess of Pop shared about her life in the highly anticipated The Woman In Me. But one potential reader is reportedly less than excited.

According to insiders for PageSix on Monday, JT is “concerned” about what Brit Brit might’ve said regarding their whirlwind, highly publicized romance back in the early 2000s:

“He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him.”

Oof. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the Mirrors singer is supposedly losing sleep over the tell-all.

A publishing insider also spoke to the outlet, revealing the Oops… I Did It Again songstress has no ill intentions by releasing her book — she just wants to speak her piece:

“This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story and it’s nothing more than that.”

The more we hear about the SexyBack hitmaker’s nerves surrounding the upcoming book, we can’t help but wonder WHAT he’s so worried about. What could Britney say that would be so horrible he’s so jittery about? Hmm…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]