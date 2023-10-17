Willow & Jaden Smith ‘Feel Bad’ For Will Amid Mom Jada’s Endless Marriage Reveals

Willow and Jaden Smith are sympathizing with their dad amid all of their mom’s revelations.

Ahead of her memoir Worthy, which hits shelves on Tuesday, Jada Pinkett Smith hasn’t been shy about dropping a few bombshells regarding her relationship with Will Smith. While the two married back in 1997 and are still legally bound to one another, she revealed last week that they’ve actually been separated since 2016. Mix that in with some added details about how they haven’t divorced because of a lack of prenup, and that Tupac Shakur was her true “soulmate,” and you’ve got a recipe for a sad legal partner… and it sounds like the kiddos think so, too.

On Monday, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the Smith kids, including Willow, 22 Jaden, 25, AND Trey, 30, whom Will shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, “feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents.” The source explained:

“They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping. They wish some of their family’s private matters remained private.”

Oof. We thought they were “relieved” that their parents’ relationship status was out in the open now? Maybe they feel things have gone too far??

As for the I, Robot actor, himself, the insider shared that he’s “trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids.” They dished:

“He’s trying not to let any outside noise impact him. Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself.”

We know that for sure. He even sounded like he was taking responsibility for some of the relationship issues while breaking his silence on the whole matter…

