Is Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Trying To Help Her Get Out?

Does Britney Spears have an ally on the inside?

If you read her testimony, you know it was pretty scorched earth — she pointed fingers at her WHOLE family (not just dad Jamie Spears) and the entire conservatorship team, including Jodi Montgomery. Jodi, the pop star’s longtime care manager, became temporary conservator in 2019 when her father stepped back from the role. Earlier this year, Britney filed to make the change permanent.

Yet despite the singer’s obvious preference for anyone over Jamie, she still testified that Jodi was “starting to kind of take it too far.” She told the court:

“It’s not okay to force me to do anything I don’t want to do. By law, Jodi and this so-called team should honestly — I should be able to sue them for threatening me and saying if I don’t go and do these meetings twice a week, we can’t let you have your money and go to Maui on your vacations.”

In her statement, the Piece of Me artist expressed distress at being made to go to therapy multiple times a week, especially when she was forced to go to an office in a public place often hounded by paparazzi. But according to a source for People, Jodi is “working with a team of experts concentrated on giving Britney the tools to get better.”

We’re not sure what experts would recommend excess therapy (which sounds exhausting to the point of being counterproductive) that CAN’T be done at Britney’s house, out of sight of the paparazzi. Yet this insider claimed “the hope is that she can eventually get out of the conservatorship.” Clearly that’s the 39-year-old’s hope, but could it really be the hope of her current conservator, too?

The #FreeBritney movement has long suspected that her conservators have taken advantage of the Mickey Mouse Club alum’s finances, and her own testimony seemed to support the theory. But per People, the source insisted that “under California law, all conservators have to be investigated secretly by the court.” They said:

“Progress has to be reported. Conservators are all closely monitored to assure nothing shady is happening.”

Well, we guess that depends on your definition of shady. Just because it’s legal and allowed under a conservatorship — like putting someone on lithium without their consent, forcing them into rehab facilities, not allowing them to remove their IUD, isolating them from friends — doesn’t mean it’s NOT shady.

However, this insider seemed to pin the continued abuses of the conservatorship on the Spears patriarch, who still has power as co-conservator of her estate and thus is still “heavily involved” in running Britney’s life. The source explained:

“Even though Jamie is in charge of her finances, he still has to approve everything because everything is related to finances at the end of the day. If she wants to go to Hawaii, he has to approve that, because it costs money. If she wants to take her friends to dinner, he has to approve that, because it costs money. Jamie has the right to say no to certain things.”

Well, it’s no wonder that Britney wanted Jamie out of the decision making process. But it’s also a very convenient narrative for Jodi, if she is also taking advantage of Brit, to blame all the bad parts on her father. If she sincerely wants to help end the conservatorship, that’s great, but after Britney’s testimony, we find it hard to trust any of the people who have power over her.

