Jamie Lynn Spears Explains Why She's Never Spoken Out About Britney's Abusive Conservatorship!

Jamie Lynn Spears is NOT here for y’all disrespecting her sisterhood!

The Zoey 101 star dropped some knowledge on all the Britney Spears fans who have been going after her since last week’s landmark court hearing, in which the Toxic singer finally revealed how badly she was being treated under her conservatorship.

Apparently some in the #FreeBritney crowd have slammed Jamie Lynn for not showing enough public support for her big sis — and for not coming forward and telling people what was going on for all those years.

Well, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Monday to explain just what’s what to her haters, beginning:

“I just want to take a second to address a few things. The only reason I hadn’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say.”

And what she needs to say? It’s all about the support — just not some performative support on the internet, the real support family gives. She spits out:

“I think it’s clear that since the day I was born, I’ve only loved, adored, and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls**t. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

Jamie Lynn next reminds everyone how much it was always about family for her — and NOT celebrity:

“I’ve made a very conscious choice in my live to only participate in her life as her sister… and as an aunt to those boys.”

At those words the mother of two begins to tear up and has to gather herself.

But after taking a breath to reload, she blasts critics who mistook a lack of social media support for apathy:

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after. Know that.”

She then reminds everyone that as a child star, she didn’t even need her big sister’s money:

“I paid my freakin bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to.”

As for how she feels about Britney opening up and finally telling everyone her truth? That she wanted to have more children but was forced to have an IUD and take medication? That she had wanted out for years but didn’t think anyone would believe her? Jamie Lynn is “so proud” — and even gives a little insight into her support through the years, saying:

“I’m not my family. I’m my own person. And I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago — oh, not on a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So I’m very proud that she’s taken that step.”

Inneresting! She’s been trying to get her a new lawyer for years — something that seems like a really good idea in light of what we’ve recently learned about her longtime counsel…

Finally, she reiterates the only thing that matters to her is Britney’s happiness — no matter what that means!

“If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister, I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

See the whole speech (below)!

What do YOU think about Jamie Lynn’s support of her big sister??

