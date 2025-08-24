Britney Spears Just Posted A Totally Nude Pic -- LOOK!

Britney Spears is letting it all hang out.

The Toxic singer took to her much-followed Instagram account late on Saturday night to post a totally-nude picture. Like, seriously… totally nude, save for one very smartly-placed emoji. Brit was completely naked in the photo uploaded to IG and sent off to her 42 million followers to view and enjoy!

To get around the NSFW worries, the Louisiana native put a rose emoji in the most critical of places, as you can see (below):

And the post is still up!

As of late on Sunday afternoon, you can still go over and double-tap the actual post itself, which his live on IG here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Wowza!!!

All good, right?! The only problem is that the post comes not long after a separate upload in which Brit told her followers that she nearly had to go to the hospital after eating “meat in the heat” and getting sick:

“Something I wish someone would have told me before the boat that day NEVER eat meat in heat that hot even tiny slider bun … I got so sick … I never eat steak n meat cus I get sick, it’s horrible. I wasn’t expecting a small one would ever make feel that sick, thought I was gonna have to go to the hospital”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Ugh…

Clearly, she’s feeling a lot better after that incident to be out here posting in the nude again. Sending love and light!

Reactions, y’all?! Share ’em (below)…

