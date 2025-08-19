Taylor Swift's New Album Pissed Off Both Britney Spears AND Pamela Anderson: REPORT

It turns out there were a few who were not excited when Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, last week! Two celebrities are apparently extremely upset over the project now!

According to Radar Online on Monday, a source claimed the 35-year-old singer ticked off pop princess Britney Spears. Uh oh. The insider alleged the Hold It Against Me artist accused Taylor of copying her “iconic” stage wardrobe without any acknowledgement. She feels there are elements of her costume from her 2001 Dream Within a Dream tour that Tay “ripped off” — such as the rhinestone bra, fringed arm bands, and bejeweled nude thong that the musician wears on the cover for The Life of a Showgirl. Take a look (below):

During the Dream Within a Dream tour, Britney performed in a showgirl-style costume designed by Bob Mackie and inspired by the 1981 Las Vegas production Jubilee! See (below):

Due to the similarities, the source said Britney feels “ripped off” and thinks she deserves some recognition:

“She even feels she should have a credit in the liner notes of the album.”

And Britney is not the only A-Lister that Taylor supposedly pissed off! Pamela Anderson also had an issue with the aesthetics of the upcoming album, the outlet reported. Sources claimed the actress believes the new era is very similar to the whole vibe of her 2024 movie, The Last Showgirl. Ch-ch-check out Pamela in the film (below):

Fans even noticed the nearly identical aesthetics of Taylor’s album and Pamela’s movie, pointing out the same use of bright orange and pink hues. And that is enough for Pamela to reportedly want credit just like Britney! An insider alleged that ultimately “both Britney and Pammy feel they have not been properly acknowledged.” A friend of the pop icon added:

“Britney isn’t saying Taylor can’t be inspired by her — but when you lift something so specific, you give credit. Britney worked with Bob Mackie on that look, and it’s a piece of pop history. To see it repackaged without so much as a nod feels wrong.”

Another source close to Pamela noted she “isn’t angry” at Taylor for being inspired by her, but is upset over not getting at least a shout-out:

“Pamela put her heart into The Last Showgirl. The color palette, the vintage Vegas aesthetic, it’s all over Taylor’s new visuals. Pam isn’t angry at the inspiration, but she believes recognition is deserved. Credits in the liner notes for her and Brit would be the classy thing to do.”

But will Taylor do it? Perhaps she will feature the two women in a music video if we’re getting one for this era to acknowledge them? We’ll see…

An industry insider continued:

“Taylor is an artist who knows the power of visual storytelling. But in this business, influence and homage walk a fine line. Britney and Pamela just want that line to include recognition for their influences.”

There is no doubt that Pamela and Britney are legends in the business. And take the report with a grain of salt, of course. The pair haven’t come out and said they were pissed at Taylor. But if the claims are true, does Tay really need to give them credit? We mean, the Cruel Summer artist is paying homage to the showgirl aesthetic — just like Pamela and Britney did. The two didn’t start something totally new, you know?

But what are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you feel Britney and Pamela deserve credit for the look of Taylor’s new era? Sound OFF in the comments!

