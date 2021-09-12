Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Are Engaged!!!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting married!!!

On Sunday, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram after nearly five years of dating. The 39-year-old singer captioned a video of her happily flashing the stunning diamond ring:

“I can’t f**king believe it.”

Ch-ch-check out the rock (below):

The 27-year-old personal trainer also shared the news on his Insta, giving followers a close of the sparkler on Britney’s finger. Take a look (below):

His manager Brandon Cohen also confirmed the engagement in a statement to People, saying he is “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.” He also added:

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.”

As you most likely know, Britney and Sam began dating after meeting on October 16 on the set of the singer’s music video for Slumber Party. Since then, he has been her rock and biggest supporter in ending the conservatorship that Britney has been trapped in for 13 years. The pop sensation even praised Sam for helping her “through both the hardest and the best years of my life.”

During her bombshell court testimony in June, the pop sensation revealed that she wanted to take the next step with her longtime boyfriend, but her controversial legal arrangement would not allow it. Britney told the judge at the time:

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now, so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

Following her shocking statement, there have been whispers that the duo would be getting engaged very soon as Asghari was spotted ring shopping at Cartier in Beverly Hills. Fans then freaked out when the hunk posted a photo of an engagement ring with the word “Lioness” engraved on it. However, he quickly slammed the picture as nothing more than a “photoshopped” job and claimed his account was “hacked.” It turns out that he probably was just faking us out! According to Entertainment Tonight, the gorgeous bling is a four-carat diamond designed by Malayev at Forever Diamonds in New York, which includes that sentimental nickname for Spears inside the band. Love it!

Congrats to Britney and Sam! We could not be happier for the two!

