OMG! Jamie Spears Files Docs To END Britney's Conservatorship Once And For All!

In a shocking turn of events, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship on Tuesday. To be clear: he’s not just asking to leave the pop princess’ conservatorship, he’s asking the judge to end it altogether — after years of refusing to budge!

According to reports, the superstar’s dad stated in newly filed docs that since the judge saw fit to let Brit hire her own lawyer, Jamie believes there’s now no longer a legal basis to force the restrictions that go along with the legal arrangement.

Jamie stated in his petition that his daughter “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required,” noting that Brit’s circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

He also noted that the probate code doesn’t require the Toxic singer to have a new psychological evaluation before terminating the guardianship, which is something she previously expressed she was unwilling to do.

Naturally, Jamie made sure to note that the conservatorship was a positive force for a number of years, stating in the docs:

“The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed… Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.'”

Essentially summing up what the superstar and #FreeBritney supporters have been saying for the past year, the stage dad continued:

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy… She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.”

The new development comes weeks before the case’s next hearing, in which Jamie was supposed to step down as conservator of the Grammy winner’s estate. Now, it looks like he’s ready to pull the plug entirely — meaning Britney might finally be free soon enough!

