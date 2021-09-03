Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Spotted Ring Shopping!!!

Could it finally be happening?!

We know Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has been her rock the past few years as she became entangled in a vicious legal battle over her conservatorship. He stood by her as she fought for her freedom — and a big part of that is the freedom to get married and have more kids. Now that the singer is finally making progress and taking control of her life back from dad Jamie Spears, we’ve been crossing our fingers that her wishes would come true.

On Thursday, we finally received a BIG sign that one of those wishes may finally be granted: Sam was spotted looking at rings at the Cartier store in Beverly Hills!!! (See the pics HERE.) The fitness instructor was photographed perusing the merchandise, and even took a picture of one with his phone. At one point, the saleswoman brought out a diamond ring to give him a closer look, per TMZ.

OMG!!! How exciting! We know how important this is to the Lucky artist — she even mentioned it during her bombshell testimony in June:

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

Both Jamie and conservator Jodi Montgomery denied that they had prevented the pop star from getting married and having kids… but we also know her court appointed lawyer used to keep her in the dark about her rights as a conservatee. In fact, the New York Times reported a conversation between Samuel D. Ingham III and Judge Reva G. Goetz in which they agreed NOT to let Britney know that she could get married if she wanted to.

So now that the Mickey Mouse Club alum has a lawyer who is ACTUALLY on her side (Mathew Rosengart), Britney and Sam probably have a lot more information — and optimism. Which leads us to the Black Monday star finally shopping for rings after four years together. And BTW, Sam seems to want this just as much as his lady does. Back in March, he told Forbes:

“My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”

A source for People confirmed in June:

“He’s ready for marriage and kids with Britney and is serious about the relationship. She wants to take that next step and have that full life with him. As a couple they’ve hidden how they’ve really felt even from people close to them because they were anxious and scared, but now it’s all out there.”

All out there indeed! We’re so excited for this cute couple and their future together. We hope Britney continues to get everything she was denied during her conservatorship.

