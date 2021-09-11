Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Posts & Deletes Diamond Ring Picture, Claims His Instagram Account Was ‘Hacked’

We spy with our little eye an … engagement ring!?

On Friday night, Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari shared a picture of a ring on Instagram Stories, leading many fans to believe that an engagement was coming in the near future. Eagle-eyed fans, who screenshotted the initial photo, noticed that the jewelry item was seemingly engraved with the word “lioness” on it — AKA the 27-year-old personal trainer’s nickname for his beloved girlfriend. Take a look (below):

SAM GOT BRITNEY A RING WITH THE WORD LIONESS ON IT IN A NOW DELETED POST ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/KEgN2EegwE — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) September 10, 2021

However, Asghari immediately deleted the snapshot and slammed the engagement speculation by claiming that his account was “hacked” by someone. He wrote in a follow-up Insta Story:

“Account got hacked and was photoshopped — calm down everyone!”

Alright, alright, but can you really blame anyone for freaking out over the diamond sparkler? We mean, the Can You Keep A Secret? actor previously fueled engagement rumors with Britney earlier this month after being spotted ring shopping at a Cartier in Beverly Hills. It is unclear if he purchased something at the time, but the hunk was photographed perusing the display case of gems. He even took a picture of one with his phone! So it is completely understandable that fans believed Asghari already picked out the ring and was going to pop the question sometime soon!

During her explosive testimony against her conservatorship in June, Britney even expressed how marriage was something she wanted but was denied the chance due to her situation for years:

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

Although they are seemingly not engaged yet, a source previously told Entertainment Tonight that they are ready for the next step after nearly five years together:

“Britney and Sam are an end game couple. But for them, it’s all about timing. All of their dreams for their relationship have been on pause due to the conservatorship. They haven’t been able to progress like a normal, adult couple. It’s like dating in high school. That’s been their experience for the last two years or so.”

The insider continued:

“Things are finally looking up and it’s starting to become very real for them that soon they’ll be able to take back the reins and have full control as a couple. They are ready to embrace that next chapter and love each other without limits or without feeling like they are on a leash. Naturally, an engagement is the next step.”

As we’ve mentioned before, we really could not be more excited for these two! Reactions to Sam Asghari possibly dropping down on one knee in the future? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Sam Asghari/Instagram]