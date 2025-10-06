Got A Tip?

Oh No! A Bandaged Britney Spears Says Her Knee Snapped Out In 'Horrible' Accident!

Oh No! Britney Spears Says She 'Snapped' Her Leg In 'Horrible' Accident While With A Friend!

Oh no, Britney Spears!!

On Instagram Sunday, the Toxic singer shared one of her famous dancing videos to her feed — but this time she had a bandage wrapped around her knee. She seemed to keep her dancing mostly in hand motions as she trotted around her home. No twirling this time!

See for yourself (below):

(c) Britney Spears/Instagram
(c) Britney Spears/Instagram
Britney Spears knee injury
(c) Britney Spears/Instagram

She wrote in the caption of the post:

“My boys had to leave and go back to Maui … this is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven … I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!”

The 43-year-old did explain her injury, however, knowing that’s what we’d all be wondering about! She continued:

“Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house … it was horrible … it snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!!Thank u god”

Ouch!

So awful to hear. We really hope it’s not broken and she’s getting the medical attention she needs. Dancing is her passion, we’d hate for an injury to hinder that in any way. Plus, “snapping” in and out of place? That doesn’t sound good! See her full post (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

We hope you feel better soon, Brit Brit!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN.com]

Oct 06, 2025 09:30am PDT

