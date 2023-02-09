Britney Spears Suffering From Mental Health & Substance Abuse Issues -- Causing Husband & Friends To Plan Intervention: REPORT

Britney Spears is having a tough time, according to those closest to her.

On Thursday, TMZ claimed the pop star has been struggling lately with her mental health and substance abuse issues, causing so much concern from her loved ones that they planned an intervention! One source, who is in regular contact with the Baby One More Time songstress, stressed just how serious they believe this to be, saying:

“I’m afraid she’s gonna die.”

Whoa…

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation went on to tell the outlet the 41-year-old’s erratic, volatile behavior has been alarming the people around her. The insiders also claim she has been taking medications that “hype her up” and has been “flying off the handle” with increasing regularity. The Crossroads alum has also reportedly stopped taking the meds that “stabilize her,” as the outlet put it. A source for People added:

“Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned. She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger.”

Things have gotten so severe, her inner circle planned an intervention this week! Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned…

According to the sources, Brit’s manager rented a house in the LA area for several months. The plan was to take an unsuspecting Britney to the home, where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist, and doctors would be present. Once there, they hoped to convince her she needed help. The idea was that the singer would live in the rented house for as long as two months while she received medical treatment and psychological counseling. They planned to do the intervention on Tuesday, but everything changed last minute.

Per the insiders, the pop star became “somewhat aware” of the plan and so it was scrapped altogether. When TMZ tried to question folks connected to the newlyweds about why the intervention would be stopped completely despite Britney’s reported condition, they did not receive an answer. The site’s sources did share that Britney agreed to meet with a doctor. It’s unclear if it was a physician or a therapist. Either way, the doctor’s appointment occurred on Wednesday afternoon and it “went well.” So that’s promising!

Britney was also spotted on her hubby’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, and she seemed to be doing okay. He captioned a video of them posing in a mirror, writing:

“matching outfits at Target”

Take a look:

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari “matching outfits at Target” pic.twitter.com/KpRTTwD6Ez — Fan Account ???????? (@britneycharts) February 9, 2023

Now, it’s important to note that neither the Princess of Pop’s estranged father and mother, Jamie and Lynne Spears, nor sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, were involved in the intervention. This was just those in her inner circle.

As Perezcious readers know, the Circus artist has been feuding with her family ever since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, but none moreso than with her father. She blames Jamie for a lot of the alleged mistreatment she faced while he was her conservator — including a very traumatic experience in a treatment facility in which she thought her relatives were trying to kill her.

So, we can understand why her inner circle was trying to be so sensitive about getting her help this time. They likely don’t want to trigger her. Still, it is telling that others in her life — including her husband! — felt things were serious enough to warrant an intervention. As for what the next steps in Britney’s treatment plan are, it’s unclear. Another People insider said things behind the scenes have been “very difficult” and “absolutely chaotic” as those close to the star encourage her to get help. They noted:

“Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn’t be easy. She’s been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative.”

The confidant added that Sam “is being as supportive as possible.” This upsetting news comes just weeks after the songwriter was spotted at an El Lay restaurant with Sam, supposedly acting “manic” and speaking incoherently. The couple claimed it was all just a misunderstanding and that the celeb was just frustrated fans were filming her. Late last month, fans also called cops to perform a wellness check on her after she deleted her Instagram. We sincerely hope she’s getting the help and support she needs. We want nothing but the best for Brit!

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

