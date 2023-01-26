Britney Spears Is Super 'Annoyed' After Fans Called For Wellness Check Over Deleted Instagram

Britney Spears is not only alive and well, but also “annoyed.”

We reported Wednesday that fans felt the Toxic singer deleting her Instagram account was cause for concern, even thought it’s her SEVENTH time doing it over the last year. Despite it being a fairly regular occurrence, onlookers called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to report “suspicious activity online.” You can see a full TikTok of the call (below):

These are the “fans” that called the cops on Britney because she deleted her Instagram account.. y’all know what to do! pic.twitter.com/aBGVyiA8Dk — KingSpears (@godkneebitch) January 25, 2023

Deputies later confirmed they conducted a wellness check for the pop star, telling TMZ Wednesday they stopped by her Thousand Oaks residence late Tuesday night. A police spokesperson told PageSix the same day:

“I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger.”

He wouldn’t reveal how many calls they received, or how exactly they determined Britney was safe, noting:

“It’s just a privacy thing for the residents in our county. It’s a public trust issue. We just don’t disclose those kinds of things [such as wellness checks]. It’s not a crime.”

However, he added:

“We don’t really talk about any kind of mental health issues or anything like that. I can’t confirm or deny that deputies went to her house, but we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point.”

Now, a NEW report has emerged — apparently by Britney’s account — revealing that she wasn’t overly enthused by the unannounced drop-in visit by cops. Sources close to the Gimme More singer told TMZ early Thursday morning she was “annoyed” by the impromptu visit… However, the confidant noted Britney is indeed aware of how passionate her fans are, and how deeply they care for her well-being, so despite being inconvenienced, she wasn’t necessarily surprised.

We can definitely understand her frustration! Like a source told Page Six back in September 2021, the singer likes to take social media breaks every now and then, so maybe it was just one of those times where she needed space.

On the other hand, though, she did post some brow-raising sentiments directly prior to the deletion of her account, claiming she changed her name to River Red, before writing in a lengthy upload, “Sucks to be me,” and, “Giving someone I love my everything only gives me the dagger in my heart !!!”

Well, we’re just glad to know she’s okay, and maybe this well serve as a lesson that stars need privacy sometimes too! What are your thoughts on Britney’s reaction to her wellness check, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

