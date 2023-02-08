Shakira Scaring Away Gerard Piqué's Parents With 'Witch' Rituals?!

More victims of the scorned wrecking ball that is post-breakup Shakira! But do you feel bad for them? Or her??

As our readers will know, Shak and husband Gerard Piqué split last year after 11 years together. Stories of his alleged infidelity have only come more into focus as the months have passed. We went from vague cheating rumors to an actual video — as fans spotted the other woman in the background of a Zoom interview Gerard did while the couple were still together. Eventually we heard reports Shakira found out about the cheating when she realized someone had eaten her strawberry jam! The nerve!

Obviously it’s totally understandable that the Hips Don’t Lie singer has used her music to hit back at Gerard and his now-confirmed girlfriend, model Clara Chia Marti. Her breakup track, BZRP Music Sessions #53, lays out her anger in no uncertain terms, as she sings:

“You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the Treasury debt”

A lot of attention has been put on Shak passing the buck on her tax troubles, but that mother-in-law part is a big deal, too! If you didn’t know, that’s not exaggeration — Gerard’s parents, Montserrat Bernabeu and Joan Piqué, really do live across the street from Shakira’s Barcelona mansion!

Pretty awkward for her for a lot of their marriage, we’d guess. Especially considering how much mom-in-law in particular seems to lash out at her over her son. But now that they’re divorced, she’s turning the proximity from her problem into theirs!

Journalist Marc Leirado Millan reports the songstress has been celebrating the house being Gerard-free (and Clara-free come to think of it) by throwing wild parties into the night. We’re talking music, fireworks — she’s turned into a nightmare neighbor for the in-laws! Not only that, viral videos have captured her blasting her own diss track on the stereo! Loud enough to be heard across the way! Savage! And implies she’s doing this on purpose…

She also reportedly put up a life-size witch decoration following the release of the track (which was on January 11, nowhere near Halloween). The witch apparently faces her mother-in-law’s house. Subtle. LOLz! Piqué’s mom apparently marched over to the house where she was forced to speak to an employee — to whom she demanded the witch be turned around. Millan wrote that Bernabeu was worried about more than an insult!

“Weeks ago, I got some information that Gerard’s mother was worried about an alleged ritual that was done to her with a black witch.”

Millan says the peeved parents thought they might have no choice but to move! However, because they knew Shakira was planning on moving to Miami with the kids, they thought they’d wait it out… However, that hasn’t happened yet. See, Shak has delayed her own move due to her father’s health problems. William Mebarak was scheduled to have surgery in February, but it got pushed back. So the in-laws are stuck with her for the foreseeable future, until Daddy’s health stabilizes.

Will they be able to take it? Or will they run away? Time will tell… but they wouldn’t be the only ones retreating!

We’ve heard Gerard’s mistress has also had to go into hiding because of the song! Clara reportedly hired a bodyguard after Shakira fans kept singing the breakup song at her in the street, causing her to fear for her safety. Eep!

Is Shak going too far with the chaos she’s causing? Or do all these folks deserve it for the sins of the ex?? Let us know what YOU think in the comments (below)!

