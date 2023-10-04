Britney Spears Teases SEQUEL To Memoir Already!

Will we get another book from Britney Spears in the future? That’s what she teased to fans this week!

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a video of her riding in a private plane and on a horse with several people in Mexico. And it appears her getaway got her creative juices flowing because Britney shared in the caption that she’s already working on the sequel to her memoir The Woman In Me! She wrote:

“Riding ’n writing !!! All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1!!! #TheWomanInMe”

What can we expect from her second book? Well, Britney hasn’t shared any more details. But she has teased fans about the contents of The Woman In Me, sharing that she’ll talk about her iconic VMAs performance with a python. Meanwhile, a source for Page Six said everyone will read some “bombshells” about her family and conservatorship:

“You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is.”

The insider continued:

“Every huge sensationalized headline is all in there. There are a few bombshells, and you will have empathy for Britney. It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

While Britney seems to be sharing so much about her life in her upcoming memoir, she clearly has more to say about it based on her new post! Perhaps her second book will delve into her messy split with Sam Asghari. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments!

