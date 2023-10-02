Sam Asghari Working On His Own 'Unscripted' Show Amid Britney Spears Divorce?!

Sam Asghari is trying to move on amid his ongoing divorce from Britney Spears by putting his energy into work.

But the 29-year-old actor-slash-fitness influencer isn’t doing it in the way he’s always done it — as in, with scripted fare. This time around, he’s apparently working on an unscripted project. Reality TV??

Inneresting…

Per E! News, Sam spoke about the unnamed project at an appearance at Sunday’s Daytime Beauty Awards. That outlet specifically reported it is an “unscripted show” but “not a reality show” — maybe an important distinction to him? While speaking on the red carpet on Sunday, Sam said:

“It’s in the works. It’s about helping people.”

Helping people?! So like what?? Straight Eye for other Straight Guys?

The Special Ops: Lioness star refused to go further than that, only adding:

“I was helped by a lot of people, and that’s something that, in my heart, it touches me dearly, so I want to be able to give back by helping others as well.”

He also tried to put a positive spin on all the drama he’s been through in recent months amid his split from the Toxic singer:

“We’re going to work on amazing things in the future.”

Of course, it’s possible this “unscripted” project came about due to the writers’ strike that was happening for much of this year. With no writers and no scripts, actors and producers were left to figure out other ways to get things done. But that strike is over now! And the SAG-AFTRA union’s demands will hopefully soon be met, too. That would allow Asghari to get back to work on scripted shows! Still, it sounds like Sam wants to see this project out to the end.

What do U think it could be, Perezcious readers?! Is Sam’s on-camera future as bright as he hopes with this??

Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

