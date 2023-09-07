Britney Spears Reveals How TERRIFIED She Was During Iconic Python Performance At 2001 MTV VMAs!

Britney Spears is looking back at one of her most iconic performances at the MTV Video Music Awards. One where a special costar got a little too touchy-feely! And no, we’re not talking about her onstage kiss with Madonna and Christina Aguilera!

No, the 41-year-old pop sensation opened up her 2001 performance at the award show. You know, where she had a giant python around her shoulders?! Brit performed her track I’m a Slave 4 U holding this huge snake’s body while dancing around the stage! A truly iconic moment in VMAs history!

And what made it even more impressive? Britney showed NO fear during the performance, handling the situation like a pro onstage. However, it turns out she was not as cool, calm, and collected on the inside!

While promoting her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, she revealed to fans on Instagram Wednesday that she was absolutely terrified performing with the snake! She wrote:

“One of my favorite performances was with an albino python … I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!! I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe … I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th. @gallerybooks @simonschusteruk”

We cannot wait for more behind-the-scenes deets of this legendary moment in her career when that tell-all drops! We are LIVING for stories like this! You can ch-ch-check out the throwback video of the performance (below):

Wow!

There is no denying that Britney killed it on that stage — no matter how scary it was! Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments below.

