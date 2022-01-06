Britney Spears Has Her First Glass Of Wine In 13 Years!

Britney Spears is finally making her own choices.

As we know, the pop star’s life had been tightly controlled by her dad Jamie Spears for more than a decade. She wasn’t allowed to drive, or handle her own money, and definitely wasn’t allowed to have alcohol. Now that the conservatorship is finally over, she’s exploring some of the things that were restricted for so long.

In a post on Wednesday – which seemed to be a response to some hate she got on a previous dancing video – the Lucky artist wrote:

“I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much … I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING ….. well thats exactly what her music does to me !!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!!”

She continued on to throw more shade at her family:

“The sarcasm of me me me … my family taught me well by their actions … to be selfish and love thyself … play on !!! In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking ?? Nobody’s perfect !!! Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful “

Well, we definitely won’t begrudge Brit some red wine for the New Year. And we hope people continue to be kind and understanding towards her as she readjusts to having a life in her own control.

