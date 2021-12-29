Britney Spears Shares Rare Video With Teenage Sons From 'Playful' Outing!

Britney Spears is spending quality time with her boys.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a rare video to Instagram of herself, fiancé Sam Asghari, and her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline on a group outing. The gang checked out Flutter, an immersive experience in LA that invites guests to “interact with art like never before.” An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the momma was in “great spirits” throughout the private tour, and they “really took time to enjoy all of the different rooms.”

The source added:

“Britney was very hands-on and caring with her sons, and wanted her boys to have a great time. Britney, Sam and her sons all seemed like a happy family and they were very creative and playful throughout their visit… Overall, it seemed like a fun family day where they all had an awesome time together.”

Additionally, Flutter founder Chris Dowson told Page Six that the Grammy winner “seemed so happy and carefree” as she explored the exhibit. He dished that she “was in a very playful and lighthearted mood” and “was an amazing mom and super involved with her kids.”

Over the course of her IG video, Brit and the boys checked out some colorful, funky spaces, including one where the 40-year-old observed:

“This is really well thought out, it’s very artistic. OK, so is this what you boys’ rooms look like at home at your dad’s?”

She captioned her post:

“Adventures with the kids are so much fun “

Britney typically doesn’t reveal much about her sons publicly, and in September said she asks them for permission before she posts (“There’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private”). However, after her conservatorship restrictions loosened (and were later terminated altogether), she seems to have enjoyed more outings with her boys.

In November, they attended a similar immersive event, the Van Gogh exhibit. The Lucky artist shared another montage of the outing, writing:

“My children and I went [to] the amazing @vangoghla … it was so freaking cool … I obviously don’t get out much so I was pretty excited !!! I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth !!! The end of the video is me and a friend playing and dancing to the music … don’t worry it was VIP so nobody else was there … we got to really play !!!”

Aww. It’s so special to get a glimpse of these bonding activities between Britney and her sons. We hope they’re enjoying even more quality time together lately without the threat of separation from Jamie Spears.

