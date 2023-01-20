Brittany Snow Officially Files For Divorce -- As Ex Tyler Stanaland Jets Off With Co-Star Alex Hall For Fancy Vacation!

Brittany Snow is out!

The Pitch Perfect star finally filed for divorce from her husband, Selling the OC‘s Tyler Stanaland, after nearly three years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She also claimed they have a prenup in place. They got married on March 14, 2020, and didn’t have any kids together, but they do have a dog named Charlie, so hopefully, there aren’t many complications in the split.

While a big step in their relationship, this filing isn’t a shocker. The pair actually split in September, shortly after Tyler caught attention on his Netflix reality series. In the first season, it was revealed his co-star Kayla Cardona had tried to kiss him several times. While nothing happened and she eventually apologized, it stirred up trouble for the real estate agent… especially as rumors arose that he and his other co-star Alex Hall may have been hitting it off. In fact, on the very same day Brittany and Tyler announced their split on Instagram, Tyler was spotted out with Alex. He claimed they were just friends, but it was an icky look for sure!

That said, there was hope in the air when the Someone Great alum was seen out with the surfer just days after calling it quits — and they even spent the night at his place! Unfortunately, whatever went down between them wasn’t enough to save their marriage, and Brittany has finally bitten the bullet. Perhaps because of a certain someone…

As Brittany was knee-deep in the weeds of her legal split, Tyler jetted off to Dubai for a fancy vacation with… ALEX! Yes, really!! An eyewitness told Page Six the pair was seen at Wavehouse, a family entertainment center and bar at Atlantis, The Palm resort, on Friday afternoon. They spent some quality time together taking in the gorgeous views before they were greeted by Tyler’s brother Trevor and a mystery man. Together, the group enjoyed cocktails and were full of smiles and laughter.

According to the onlooker, the potential lovebirds didn’t exchange any PDA (other than to give each other a high five at one point). While they broke off on their own for a little bit to grab a drink at the bar, the entire group left shortly after. Hall was in a pink bikini with a white mesh cover-up while her co-worker flaunted his abs by going shirtless with just a white t-shirt draped around his neck. Ch-ch-check out the shocking sighting HERE!

The Netflix personalities were in the area alongside several other A-listers for the opening of the lavish hotel this weekend. They showed off their hotel accommodations on IG — and it sure looks like they could be sharing a room! Cue even more romance speculation, if so!

So far, Tyler has yet to comment on the divorce papers. Earlier this week, it was announced Selling the OC was picked up for two more seasons, which are set to start filming soon, so there’s a chance we might hear some rumblings of the split on screen! Sad to see things end this way. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Alex Hall/Tyler Stanaland/Brittany Snow/Instagram]