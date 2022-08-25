Brittany Snow's Husband Tyler Stanaland Spills Tea On Selling The OC Co-Star Who Tried To Get Him To Cheat!

Selling the OC is bringing the heat!

The Selling Sunset spinoff, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, is already serving up so much drama — including a near-cheating scandal between a realtor and Brittany Snow’s husband, Tyler Stanaland!! Say whaaaat? According to multiple accounts throughout the show, during an office night out, Kayla Cardona came on too strong with Tyler, trying to kiss him and telling him:

“No one has to know.”

Oh!

Shockingly, none of this was actually shown on camera! (The producers must have been dying! LOLz!) Instead, a few agents recounted the drama with Polly Brindle, claiming Kayla tried to “make out with the married men” in front of her “twice.” Thus, the drama became a massive point of contention among all the stars… and now the man at the middle of it all is opening up!

Tyler, who married the Pitch Perfect star in 2020, took to the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast yesterday to clear the air on the unexpected (and unwanted) love triangle that was the main feud of the series. You can see a bit of the drama unfold (below)!

According to the 33-year-old male agent, Kayla tried kissing him several times off camera! He never let anything happen and tried to shut down the attempts before things got too messy – but, unfortunately, other girls at the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County, California location caught a whiff of the kissing debacle and, of course, brought the drama into focus on the reality series.

Tyler explained the attempted kiss “didn’t happen while [they] were filming,” adding:

“One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

The issue made him question his place in the office and on the show, he revealed:

“But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just… something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married.”

Def not!! Kayla has since apologized for disrespecting his marriage, so it seems she got the message!

Tyler went on to suggest the cast’s close bond blurred the lines between work and socializing, making matters like this romantic ordeal more complicated, adding:

“We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part all become friends, which is a unique experience for any office.”

Their closeness was largely appreciated, he insisted:

“The hard part with that is, like Alex [Hall], Polly, me, Austin [Victoria], everybody, we’re all really tight friends. There’s a respect; no lines will ever be crossed. Most of us are married or dating somebody, so there is kind of a set boundary there.”

Just one person had a hard time respecting those boundaries… He continued:

“That’s kind of what was upsetting about the whole Kayla thing is that line was crossed, or attempted to be crossed.”

It remains unclear what Brittany thought of all of this! She wasn’t included in the show, and likely won’t be, as the former professional surfer noted:

“I don’t know about the future. But in this specific season, you won’t see my house, you won’t see my wife.”

The real estate agent, whose biggest accomplishment thus far is selling a $19 million home to Mark Cuban, insisted on keeping his work and personal life separate while embarking on this new endeavor, saying:

“As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private. And as time goes on, maybe that’ll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey.”

Makes sense! Things are already messy enough without involving his A-lister wife!

If you didn’t know, Selling the OC is very similar to hit Selling Sunset, focusing on “a fresh set of realtors as they square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast,” per the show’s synopsis. Tyler was an OC native already working at his father’s successful firm for 12 years, so it was a huge deal when he decided to cut ties with his family’s business and join the word famous brokerage. He told People earlier this month:

“I remember the first time I called Jason [Oppenheim] to talk about the show and it instantly felt more like friends catching up than a boss/employee conversation.”

Maybe he’s regretting getting involved with such a friendly group of co-workers now that he’s the center of a crazy contention, though?! Just saying! You can hear clips of Tyler’s full podcast interview (below)!

