Brittany Snow Is DONE With Her Selling The OC Husband Tyler Stanaland!!!

O.M.G.

Brittany Snow and her husband Tyler Stanaland are OVER!

In a shocking announcement posted on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, the Pitch Perfect star revealed she and her husband of two years are going their separate ways. And as Selling The OC stans know, this comes just weeks after it was revealed Tyler had another woman ALL OVER him during the filming of the new reality series!

Sharing an intimate black and white photo of the couple cuddling on the subway, the actress updated fans:

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Ugh. So sad to see things fall apart! Tyler shared the same statement on his Instagram as well. The couple began dating in 2018 and hit it off quickly. They got engaged in 2019 before tying the knot the following year. They kept their relationship fairly private — until recently.

As we mentioned, Tyler caught attention on the Selling Sunset spinoff when it was revealed his co-star Kayla Cardona had tried to kiss him several times! He confronted her on camera and attempted to put up some boundaries to protect his relationship. She ultimately apologized for her inappropriate behavior. But still, could this have affected his marriage?! Brittany never appeared in the Netflix hit, but we have to imagine there was some drama going down at home!

According to TMZ, though, the breakup had nothing to do with the TV scandal or cheating. Sources close to the couple insist the split has been coming for a long time and it has to do with… long distance?! Wait, what? Brittany primarily lives in LA while her man is in Orange County, and apparently, they just couldn’t make living in both destinations work. Which, you know, is kinda wild to hear considering it’s only about a 50-minute drive! We know Cali traffic can be brutal, but seriously?! This is the story they’re running with?? Hmm…

The breakup also comes amid rumors Tyler might be hitting it off with his other co-star Alex Hall. Again, the sources shut this speculation down by insisting Tyler isn’t dating Alex; they’re simply friends. Maybe all these entanglements have Brittany lacking trust in Tyler, though?

On the other hand, multiple sources spoke to People about the split — and they’re straight-up blaming the TV show! One confidant told the outlet the kissing ordeal and the couple’s lives being turned into a storyline ultimately “broke them.” Oh, s**t! They elaborated:

“They had issues before, but this is the final straw.”

Yikes… Wonder if he regrets joining the real estate show now?? Sadly, it doesn’t sound like it. The former professional surfer apparently picked his career over his girl long ago, the source added:

“Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms. She has been trying to find the best time to file for divorce.”

Oof. Another insider explained the drama with “all of the girls” on the show caused a wedge between the husband and wife, noting:

“They’re fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He’s been trying to be really respectful but it’s taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent.”

Tough to hear! Though we can’t say we’re very surprised after seeing how close the cast was… Such a bummer though! Brittany deserves SO much better! Thoughts?! Did you see this coming? Let us know (below)!

