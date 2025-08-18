How Brooklyn Beckham DISRESPECTED Parents David & Victoria During Vow Renewal Speech!

Brooklyn Beckham snubbed his parents HARD at his wedding vow renewal ceremony.

As we’ve been following, Brooklyn and his bride Nicola Peltz renewed their vows earlier this month just three years after initially saying “I do.” We already know they left out the ENTIRE immediate and extended Beckham family when it came time to send out invites. But we’re now hearing of another way the young couple rubbed salt in the wound amid the ongoing family feud.

On Monday, a source told The Mirror that Brooklyn included a “heartfelt tribute” to Nicola’s parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz during his speech — but completely left out any mention of his own folks David and Victoria Beckham! The source dished:

“He spoke from the heart — and at the centre of his heart is Nicola who he loves very dearly, but also the Peltz family who have really stuck by his side. He wanted to recognize them all, and was determined to do them all justice.”

Oof… Out of sight, out of mind, we guess…

Nicola also decided to wear an updated version of her own mother’s wedding dress for the ceremony… Which speaks volumes after she decided against wearing a dress designed by Victoria at the wedding in 2022!

