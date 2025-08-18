Why Kylie Jenner Isn't Rushing To Visit Timothée Chalamet Amid 'Grueling' Long Distance Romance & Split Rumors!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are navigating the hard realities of a long-distance romance right now!

The couple has been sparking tons of breakup rumors lately after Timmy failed to give Kylie a public shoutout for her 28th birthday earlier this month or attend her birthday festivities in person. A DailyMail.com source already hit back at the sad speculation, though, insisting they’re just spending time apart because of the actor’s busy work schedule. He’s currently in Hungary working on Dune: Part 3, which has been taking a big toll on the mother of two. Aw.

Trying to downplay the long distance, a source told People on Friday that “they haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming ‘Dune’ in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too.” The makeup mogul last “visited him in July.” July?! But she has the means to be jetting over to him whenever she wants — so, why isn’t she??

The source told the outlet that it’s just not the most important priority for The Kardashians star these days:

“But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.”

So, it’s just not worth it? Oof.

Travel and a “grueling” set schedule are the life the Call Me By Your Name alum has signed up for. He wants to be one of the greats! This kind of lifestyle isn’t going to be behind him after this movie wraps, you know? The fact they’re not making more of an effort to get together — even when this is clearly weighing on Ky’s heart — kinda suggests some trouble might be brewing…

But for now, the source stressed they’ll make it through this tough chapter. And they’re relying on technology to get through it all:

“They’re making it work though. They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine.”

Well, we sure hope they’re doing OK! They’re gonna have to get used to this long distance if this romance is gonna last the long haul!

