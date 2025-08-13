Brooklyn Beckham 'Inexcusably Cruel' For Snubbing Family During Vow Renewal To Nicola Peltz -- As Friends Worry He 'Isn't Brooklyn Anymore'

Uh oh! A lot of friends and family are concerned about Brooklyn Beckham after his vow renewal with Nicola Peltz!

Earlier this month, the couple renewed their wedding vows at the Peltz’s estate in Westchester County after only three years of marriage. They invited all of her loved ones to the celebration — but Brooklyn’s family? They didn’t make the guest list! Not even his grandparents! They didn’t even get a heads-up about the vow renewal and only found out about it through a People article! Yikes! We guess this was payback for the zero notice about Daddy David‘s knighthood. If you somehow needed more proof that their relationship with the Beckham family is in really bad shape, here it is.

David and Victoria have a lot of emotions about the latest snub from Brooklyn and Nicola. The most obvious one is that they are hurt over the “cruel” act. A source told DailyMail.com on Tuesday:

“It’s inexcusably cruel and heartless, but this isn’t Brooklyn’s doing.”

Oof. They’re putting all the blame on Nicola, we guess!

But the other dominant feeling right now? They are extremely concerned about their son! David and Victoria aren’t the only ones, either! Brooklyn’s friends are worried after he went behind everyone’s backs with this vow renewal because it is not like him! One pal explained:

‘Why would they want to do this? It is just so hurtful. A point has now been reached where it’s actually no longer about a feud. There is much confusion, fear, worry and utter, utter devastation that this happened without Brooklyn telling any of his family.”

What’s more, they can’t believe he would snub his own grandparents! They continued:

“It isn’t just about David and Victoria anymore. They are heartbroken they don’t see their son, but what about the grandparents? Brooklyn has always been so close to them. We are talking about a boy who was raised by his grandmothers Jackie Adams and Sandra Beckham when he was little and his parents were working. He adores them, but he didn’t even tell them about this.”

Oof! The friend just feels like Brooklyn isn’t the same guy he used to be — and it’s all Nicola’s fault:

“Imagine being a grandmother missing her grandson and seeing all of this on the internet. And that is the most worrying thing – it’s like Brooklyn isn’t Brooklyn anymore. This isn’t the kind, lovely young man who loved his family. He would never have done anything to hurt them before he was with Nicola. That’s a fact. Far from fuelling a feud, it is just very, very worrying for everyone who loves him. They are worried about what is going on over there in the States.”

It is rough to see your family member get married again without you. But did Victoria and David really expect any of them to be invited? After the way Posh Spice allegedly stole Nicola’s thunder the first time they said “I do”? Or after Cruz’s online attacks? Sadly, that kind of behavior generally doesn’t score someone an invite. Family or not!

Insiders added that the family felt the photo dumps of the vow renewal were an “onslaught” and a way for Nicola to rub it in their faces that she essentially won. She has Brooklyn, and not them. To further hurt the Beckhams? The actress also wore her mother Claudia Heffner’s wedding dress to the event — a possible dig aimed at Victoria due to the gown debacle the first time around. With all of this in mind, another source claimed the whole thing seemed like an “orchestrated” attack from Nicola and her mom:

“You can’t help but believe that this has all been orchestrated by Nicola and her mother. It’s Claudia recreating her own wedding to Nelson all of these years later — only at least Nicola’s groom is young and attractive. But while Nicola and Claudia are busily using an occasion like this for their own gain or as a PR opportunity, they need to be mindful that at the centre of all of this is a pawn named Brooklyn and his family are very, very concerned for him. It’s like he has been brainwashed, been taken in and told that he can’t see his own family.”

The family hates Nicola and the Peltz fam so much that they think he’s being “brainwashed” by them?! Damn!

And Brooklyn apparently is not only pushing away family but friends. DailyMail.com alleged he no longer speaks to two of his former best friends, Gordon Ramsay’s son Jack, or Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son Rocco:

“Everyone is being punished by Nicola here. It’s incomprehensible. David and Victoria have been dealing with this on and off since the wedding in 2022, but this is new to the others and it is heartbreaking.”

Hmm. Ultimately, Victoria and David just want Brooklyn to be okay. They want him back with the family. However, they don’t think that will happen while Nicola is in the picture. A friend said:

“God only knows what Nicola will do with Brooklyn when the attention stops. All David, Victoria and in fact their entire family hope for is that Brooklyn comes back to them at some point. And if he does, he will be welcomed with open arms. They just all hope he knows how much he is loved.”

What an incredibly sad situation. It is terrible that the Beckhams are so divided right now…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

