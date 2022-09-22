Nicola Peltz Sets The Record Straight On Wedding Dress Drama -- It Was Victoria Beckham Who Couldn't Make It?

Nicola Peltz is clearing the air on those wedding dress drama rumors with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham!

Since the 27-year-old actress got hitched to Brooklyn Beckham back in April, speculation has run rampant that she and Posh Spice are in the middle of a bitter feud – notably because Nicola did not walk down the aisle in a custom gown designed by VB. Instead, she opted to wear Valentino Haute Couture for the big day. Folks thought she was disrespecting Posh!

The Transformers: Age of Extinction star previously slammed the rumors to Variety, insisting that she planned on wearing a piece from the 48-year-old fashion designer. However, the feud whispers have continued to rage on, with sources telling Dailymail.com shortly after the interview that she actually “never, ever” planned on wearing Victoria’s gowns but was “just going to let her design something” anyways. Tensions also have been so bad that Victoria reportedly has barely seen Brooklyn since April, leaving the Spice Girls singer completely “heartbroken” over their supposed strained relationship.

Related: Excessive??? Brooklyn Has 70 Tattoos In Honor Of Nicola!

But in a new interview with Grazia, Nicola is ready to put the feud rumors to bed for good — insisting that there is absolutely no drama whatsoever between her and Victoria at this time. She simply said to the magazine:

“They’re great in-laws.”

Whoa! That’s nice to hear, huh?

As for the wedding dress drama? She gave a full rundown of the situation, stressing once again she did plan to wear a design by Brooklyn’s mom during her nuptials. Nicola said:

“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

Nicola even enlisted the help of her close friend and stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother Claudia Peltz to design the gown. However, plans changed. She explained that things soon started to unravel — apparently on Victoria’s end:

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything.”

Hmm. Eventually they got their answer as Victoria told them the disappointing news:

“Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.”

So she had planned the entire time to wear a VB dress — and it was only because of Victoria’s busy schedule that it didn’t happen? Hmm. Transitioning to Valentino, she explained:

“So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”

Wait, is she trying to quell feud rumors? Or clear her own name??

Nicola went on to say that the rumors have really “hurt” her since they are “not true”:

“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

As for Brooklyn’s thoughts on the feud headlines? He shared with Grazia:

“To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever. When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 percent and we just move on together.”

Are you buying this, Perezcious readers? Do you think there really is nothing going on between Nicola and Victoria? Let us know in the comments! You can also read her entire interview with Grazia HERE.

[Image via Nicola Peltz/Instagram,WENN]