Sami Sheen Defends Cutting Off Contact With Dad Charlie Sheen By Showcasing His WILD Drug Comments! 

Sami Sheen is firing back at anyone confused about her estrangement from Charlie Sheen!

ICYMI, the OnlyFans creator revealed on Gia Giudice’s Casual Chaos podcast this week that she hasn’t spoken to her dad on the phone in almost a year or texted him in over six months — and she won’t reach out anytime soon! In fact, she doesn’t want him to contact her “ever again!” The 21-year-old explained she cut off contact after Charlie didn’t bother to check on her until 24 hours after she got a nose job last year. Things escalated when the Two and a Half Men star later sent her “some crazy stuff.” Sami didn’t say what it was, but Charlie has said some out-of-pocket stuff before! You can imagine what those messages were like!

Related: Sami Sheen Reveals All The Plastic Surgery She’s Had Done… So Far!

Some folks don’t get it, though! So, Sami is making it clear why she’s estranged from Charlie! In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star mouthed along to a viral sound from a 2011 interview with ABC’s 20/20, in which her father talked about his drug addiction. The comments are WILD! Interviewer Andrea Canning asks:

“Are there any drugs in the house?”

To which he replied:

“If there are, you better find them and give them to me immediately. No, there are not. Not that I know about, if I know about them, I’ll find them and throw them away. It’s not a big deal. Ooh, drugs in the house, ah, we’re all gonna die.”

Jeez. The screen read:

“When people wonder why I haven’t spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad.”

Sami added in the caption:

“Pretty much sums it up.”

No judgment here! Sami has to do what’s best for her at the end of the day, even if it means cutting off Charlie! Watch the video (below):

[Image via Sami Sheen/Instagram, ABC News/YouTube]