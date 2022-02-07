Brooklyn Decker Asked Her BFF To Look At Her Vagina After Childbirth Because She Was Too Traumatized To!

This is next-level friendship!

Brooklyn Decker just revealed that she asked her best friend Jen to check out her vagina immediately after childbirth because she wanted to understand what was happening without seeing the damage herself!

Chatting with People in a new Me Becoming Mom podcast, the model admitted:

“My best friend came that day [I had my son] and she at that point had not had children. And I’m like ‘Jen, I can’t look at [my vagina] because I think it’ll traumatize me forever but I need someone to take in what’s happening down there.’”

LOLz!! Jen must have been so traumatized when she eventually had kids because, from the sounds of it, things were looking rough!

The mom of Hank, 6, and Stevie, 4, whom she shares with hubby Andy Roddick, explained that she and her bestie went to the bathroom, and Jen “literally bent over” to see what her vag looked like. The Grace and Frankie star continued:

“[I] had my best friend just take a physical record of what was going on so someone could tell me what was happening. Because so many people had commented on like stitches and this and that.”

Despite taking a quick peek, Decker knows her friend now has the image permanently “seared in her brain.” The actress teased:

“And yes, now she has to carry that with her the rest of her life. That’s friendship right there.”

You can say that again!!

This is far from the first time the Just Go With It alum has gotten candid about her motherhood journey. In October, she said she felt like a “zombie” after welcoming her firstborn, reflecting on her first few days as a parent, saying:

“This was me 6 years ago. 1 week after I gave birth to my son. So much blood. So much bruising. Pads and wipes and mesh underwear galore. I was a zombie.”

Because she felt so unprepared for what it can be like to recover after giving birth, the 34-year-old shared how she was passing on her tips and tricks to friends so that they’d have an easier time, noting:

“It was a shocking experience and not at all unusual.. the reason it was so shocking is simply because I wasn’t prepared. No one really talked in depth about the challenges of childbirth recovery. So I started making homemade kits for my girlfriends listing out all the gory details.”

What a nice thing to do! Hear more parenthood stories (below)!

