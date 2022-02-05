Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comment After Accidentally Sparking Rumors That Rihanna Is Having Twins!

Gigi Hadid would like to set the record straight when it comes to Rihanna’s soon-to-be bundle of joy!

As you’ve probably heard by now, it was revealed that the 33-year-old singer is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. She later broke her silence on the news, sharing a personal picture of her growing baby bump plus some media snaps of the couple in New York City on Instagram this week. Of course, fans and friends celebrated the joyous news in the comments section – including Gigi Hadid. However, her words of congratulations did not go exactly as planned! Alongside a free heart and happy face emojis, she wrote:

“Three angels.”

Related: Gigi Hadid Admits She Has A Secret TikTok!

Immediately, fans started questioning whether the reference to THREE people meant Rihanna was expecting twins. But the 26-year-old model caught wind of the speculation brewing over her comment and quickly clarified underneath:

“I just caught word of this commotion. I meant rih/rocky/baby lol.”

Be careful what you say, Gigi! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

LOLz!

The baby will be the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. So far, the Ocean’s 8 actress has not revealed her due date or whether she is pregnant with a girl or boy. A source for People gave some more insight on the amazing news, though, sharing how happy Rihanna is to become a momma:

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom. She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

The insider continued:

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

As for why they decided to announce the pregnancy now, another insider for Entertainment Tonight spilled that the twosome was “trying to keep the news private for a while, but they felt ready to share it now and are so excited.” They then added:

“They enjoyed keeping the pregnancy a secret for as long as they could, but they’re thrilled to be able to share the news with their fans.”

Well, if Rihanna and A$AP need any help announcing the birth of their little one, it looks like Gigi sure knows how to create a bunch of chatter!

[Image via Rihanna/Instagram,Gigi Hadid/Instagram]