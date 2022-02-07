Wait, Did Kylie Jenner Quietly Reveal Her Baby’s Due Date Months Ago?!

Sooooo did Kylie Jenner low-key reveal some crucial info about her new baby MONTHS ago??

Of course, over the weekend, the 24-year-old star revealed on Instagram that she’d given birth to her second child with Travis Scott. In the post, Kylie shared a very simple, very meaningful caption alongside a pic of the newborn baby’s hand being held by daughter Stormi Webster (below):

“2/2/22”

So that brings us back to last September! Remember how Kylie sat down for that long interview with Vogue — 73 questions long, to be exact — where she showed off her baby bump and teased her second baby’s gender?!

Well, do you recall the necklace Kendall Jenner‘s little sister was rocking in that vid?! Here’s a reminder (below) if you forgot:

See it?! See that short gold necklace that she’s wearing which reads “222”?

Yeah, THAT!!!

Suddenly, that necklace takes on a whole new meaning after this weekend’s baby reveal with the early February date emblazoned in the IG caption, doesn’t it?!

Then again, the 2/2/22 theory may not be totally true, either! A month ago, the reality TV star’s followers put forth quite an argument for the possibility that Kylie gave birth weeks before the early February date! Could that be right, and all this 2/2/22 talk is just a sideshow?! Did she schedule this c-section to choose the date? Or give birth naturally and got lucky!?

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)!

