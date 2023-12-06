Bruce Willis' Family 'Soaking Up Every Moment' Because 'Any Day Could Be His Last'

Bruce Willis‘ family is making sure to surround him with as much love as possible while they still can.

As the Die Hard star continues to battle frontotemporal dementia, his closest loved ones are “soaking up” all their time with him. On Wednesday, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that since the fam revealed his “aggressive” diagnosis back in February, Bruce’s wife Emma Heming and their two young daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, as well as his ex Demi Moore and their own three adult daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, have pretty much been by his side nonstop — even more so in recent months:

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good. This experience has brought the whole family even closer together. No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him.”

It’s still so hard to accept that the action star is in such a delicate state, so we can only imagine how hard it is for his closest loved ones. But they’re doing the best they can.

The insider added:

“Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him.”

That’s so great to hear. That’s exactly what it sounds like he needs right now.

Related: Rumer ‘Really Missing’ Bruce As Dementia Takes Him Further Away

A second source told the outlet that in the wake of his diagnosis, the whole family is pretty much all living together:

“They’re all there all the time. Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder [that they] love him. [Everything] revolves around him.”

As Perezcious readers know, his eldest daughter Rumer welcomed her first daughter, Louetta, earlier this year, and it sounds like she’s also getting to spend a lot of time with the 68-year-old:

“Rumer wants to make sure Louetta knows [Bruce]. She wants him to be actively involved in Louetta’s life. It’s a very special bond.”

Awww.

Part of the reason, according to the second source, is because Rumer and her sisters “are very conscious that any day could be his last.”

God, that’s devastating. Our hearts are seriously broken for Bruce and all of his loved ones. However, for the severity of his diagnosis at least, he’s apparently doing just about as well as anyone could be in his position:

“He is declining, but he’s in great hands and has his family and close friends supporting him. Plus, the health care he receives is impeccable.”

The source added he’s “still mostly there and present when he’s mentally and physically able.”

Poor Bruce…

But for the heartbroken family, the holidays are still in full swing. A third source told the outlet:

“The focus is on Bruce being around the people he loves and reminding him of happy holidays from the past. Bruce still appreciates the holiday season and loves having his whole family under one roof for music, meals and old home movies.”

He’s so lucky to have them all. Including Demi!

The source added that she’s played a big role in the family dynamic this holiday season, and that her “famous organizing skills” are an asset for Emma. But that doesn’t change the sad reality:

“Sadly, there’s this ticking clock connected to Bruce’s condition, but the whole family treasures their time together, and Demi is the facilitator of that.”

So sweet.

The first source added that old family photos sometimes help, and that the fam is considering starting a foundation in his name to “give back.” But for now, they’re enjoying their time together:

“When Bruce is around his kids, it can sometimes be easy to forget that there’s anything wrong with him. The smiles and funny faces and laughs come easy. He jokes around in his ‘funny dad’ way. There’s a part of him that will always be a big kid at heart.”

The second source added:

“Everyone has come together for Bruce. They’re thankful they have each other.”

That’s a lot to take in. What a truly admirable blended family. SO much love.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Tallulah & Scout Willis/Instagram & Guillermo Proano/MEGA/WENN]