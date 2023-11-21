Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer 'Really Missing' Papa As 'Aggressive' Dementia Takes Him Further Away

Rumer Willis is looking back on old times.

Bruce Willis’ eldest daughter shared a touching throwback with her Die Hard dad on Monday, taking us back over three decades ago. In the Instagram photo, a shirtless Bruce smiles as he holds baby Rumer, who is adorably done up in a little white dress and matching floral headband. She captioned the post:

“Really missing my papa today.”

Awww!

How can something be so heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time?

The Pulp Fiction star is still with us… but has sadly been battling frontotemporal dementia for the better part of the year. His family revealed the news back in February, informing fans that his initial aphasia diagnosis had progressed.

In October, we learned from Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron that Bruce’s condition had worsened to the point where he’s mostly “incommunicative.” Then, his middle daughter, Tallulah, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she revealed his “very rare” condition is “really aggressive.”

What a truly heartbreaking time for his family… We get why Rumer is “missing him.” He’s here, but not here, too. And slipping further away every day, by the sound of it.

Just last week, Tallulah also took to IG to share a series of throwback snaps with her dad, proclaiming how “proud” she is to be his daughter.

So, so sad.

In addition to Rumer and Tallulah, Bruce also shares Scout with ex-wife Demi Moore, and Mabel and Evelyn with wife Emma Heming. So many daughters having to go on without their papa…

What a truly devastating situation all around. We continue to hold them all close in our hearts. Share some support in the comments down below.

[Images via Rumer Willis/Instagram]