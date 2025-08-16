'Like American Psycho': Bryan Kohberger's Phone Was Full Of Shirtless Selfies & Naked Women!

Bryan Kohberger did everything he could to cover his tracks after murdering the four University of Idaho students, even going as far as to delete his search history in the weeks before and after the crime. But what didn’t he get rid of? The creepy images from his phone…

And they aren’t any pictures of the horrific crime scene or the victims. No, what investigators discovered were shirtless selfies and several photos of women in various states of undress. Heather Barnhart, the digital forensics expert who examined Kohberger’s phone and hard drive with a team during the investigation, told People on Friday:

“Lots of him posing half naked in the mirror while flexing.”

It is unknown what Kohberger did with the selfies — if anything. Barnhart noted there is no evidence that he sent them to anyone. But the most disturbing find? She revealed there were a bunch of pics of women either dressed in very little clothing or nothing at all:

“There were some women in bikinis and others who were completely naked.”

However, the pictures were not taken by Kohberger. Barnhart said that “these were all cache files saved to his device” instead. It is so chilling regardless. Beyond the shirtless selfies, the only other thing the convicted killer photographed was his car — the 2016 white Hyundai Elantra that he drove on the day he stabbed Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves to death in November 2022.

In addition, Barnhart mentioned there were the two pictures previously released from his phone, including that thumbs-up selfie he took in his apartment bathroom after he drove back to the scene of the crime. Take a look (below):

With this image, Barnhart said he also never sent it to anyone. It seemingly just existed for him, a sick and twisted way to mark his horrific crimes. And despite previous reports that he saved a pic of Maddie on his phone, she and her team didn’t discover any photographs of Kohberger’s victims, which is part of why police couldn’t figure out Kohberger’s motive. There was no connection to any of the four students. But they just knew he did it due to all the evidence he left behind…

Ultimately, Barnhart shared that the photos give a glimpse into the life Kohberger led before his crimes. She believes the murderer was very isolated and conceited, as he had no images of friends or family. Comparing him to the fictional serial killer Patrick Bateman, Barnhart said:

“Very vain, like American Psycho.”

With a comparison like that, thank goodness the four victims got justice, and he is behind bars for the rest of his life now.

