California Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking & 'Dehumanizing' Patients!

This is so wrong… and just downright nasty!

Per California local news outlet KTLA, several workers at the Santa Barbara-based urgent care Sansum Clinic have been fired after a disturbing TikTok went viral. The since-deleted video was allegedly posted by user @angieuncut, who has also deleted their account, but screen recordings show the nature of the video.

According to the news station, a reuploading of the video by user @childrenoforyx shows the disturbing clip. The caption read:

“Guess the substance”

If you can’t already see where this is going, you may want to stop reading now if you have a weak stomach. Seriously, this is HORRIBLE!

In one of the images featured in the TikTok, the medical staff can be seen crowding around one of the desks in the office, with the text overlay reading:

“Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?”

The following pics show different employees posing around body fluid stains on exam tables and chairs, with their thumbs up and their tongues sticking out. You know, where they put changeable paper for exactly this reason…

They wrote “all shapes and sizes” in reference to the “gifts” their patients give them, with the last pic in the carousel being a group photo with another body fluid stain:

“Make sure you leave your healthcare workers sweet gifts like these!”

Ewww… See for yourself (below):

WTF!

We mean, not only is this totally unprofessional — it’s unhygienic, it’s in bad taste, and as one Reddit user said, it’s downright “dehumanizing”. See more comments (below):

“Wow! I am speechless. As a nurse I feel second hand embarrassed. This is beyond unprofessional and unethical” “A hospital, ER, urgent care, etc… should be a safe space for people.” “They got all these on the clock nurses together to take a picture around a stain on the exam chair? This is extremely weird and childish.” “it’s insane to me how many people were involved in this and not ONE thought it was wrong” “This team is going to rue the day they posted this dehumanizing garbage.”

Well said. People go to urgent care to get help for their issues, not get mocked online! And how did NO ONE think this was a bad idea? Just terrible.

Sansum Clinic wasted no time taking care of this issue, though. According to an Instagram post made by Sutter Health, all people involved in the TikTok were “terminated”:

“Sutter Health has terminated the employees responsible for the inappropriate and insensitive photos on social media. This unacceptable behavior is an outright violation of our policies, shows a lack of respect for our patients and will not be tolerated.”

Read their full statement (below):

Wild!

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

