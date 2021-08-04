'I Have Cellulite': Camila Cabello Talks Weight Gain & Body Positivity On Social Media

Camila Cabello made it clear last month she was not about to be body shamed by anyone — because she is absolutely NOT ashamed!

After some internet commenters criticized her for putting on weight after she was photographed going for a jog in a sports bra a couple weeks back, she dropped a TikTok smacking down the ridiculous trolling.

She said at the time:

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly. And I wasn’t tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season… I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

Heck yeah, gurl!

And just this past Sunday the former Fifth Harmony member doubled down on her message by posting a fully fierce bikini selfie on Instagram, just owning her curves, getting waves of love — and more than a little thirst — from commenters.

Looking fantastic! The Havana singer spoke out about her new body positive social media campaign during an appearance on ITV‘s Lorraine on Tuesday.

Speaking about the stress of social media in general, she said:

“Yesterday I had a day off. I was just like, ‘I can’t be on social media today.’ Because it makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break.”

However, the 22-year-old has found strength on social media, too. Referencing her inspirational TikTok, she told interviewer Ross King:

“But I think that social media can be a good thing, like that video about my body and being like, ‘I have cellulite and stretch-marks and gain weight sometimes and that’s normal.'”

Heck yeah, gurl! Instead of letting social media criticism pull her down, she’s using it to bring other people up! So great! As she put it:

“Social media lets me take control of my own narrative and share who I really am as opposed to having people tell me who I am.”

Brava! Ch-ch-check out Camila’s candid talk about pressure, her maturing relationship with Shawn Mendes, and of course her starring turn in Cinderella (below)!

