Camila Cabello Celebrates Her ‘Curves, Cellulite, And Stretch Marks’ In Powerful Message To Body Shamers!

Camila Cabello has no time for body shamers!

In a TikTok post on Friday, the 24-year-old singer shut down the haters after wearing a sports bra that exposed her stomach while out running in Los Angeles. Speaking to fans, Camila reminded everyone how uncool it was to comment on someone’s so-called “imperfections” and unapologetically embraced her “curves, cellulite, and stretch marks.” She explained before panning the camera down to show off her bare midriff:

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly. And I wasn’t tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

You can say that again! The Havana crooner concluded her inspiring message by saying how people need to love themselves some more:

“I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

Of course, Camila also took the time to end the video on a silly note by belting out a few empowering lyrics from En Vogue’s Giving Him Something He Can Feel. Ch-ch-check out her body-positive message (below):

In the words of Fifth Harmony, that’s our girl!

[Image via Camila Cabello/Instagram]