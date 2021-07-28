Holly Madison Details Battle With Body Dysmorphia During Playboy Years In Emotional TikTok

Real talk!

Holly Madison is opening up about her struggles with body dysmorphia while at the Playboy Mansion in hopes of encouraging others to live their best lives.

For those that don’t know, body dysmorphia is when someone becomes obsessive over a perceived flaw in their appearance — even if it’s not actually apparent. It’s seemingly become a bigger problem now that so many people photoshop their images to fit a desired appearance for social media.

In an emotional TikTok on Sunday, the model explained that she felt triggered after looking for a photo of herself in the Playboy Bunny costume. When she found one from 2005, she was reminded of a time when she constantly felt bad about her weight, reflecting:

“I came across one and it reminded me of a moment in my life where I was watching a playback of myself in a fashion show and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I need to lose weight.’”

Rather than keep those negative thoughts to herself, the Down the Rabbit Hole author decided this time she would get candid online in hopes “it might help people realize that sometimes our body dysmorphia is off the charts.”

Going further, the 41-year-old shared how these feelings have affected her, noting:

“I really feel like worrying about what I look like has gotten in the way of me living my best life and being as happy as I could be and really enjoying life as much as I could.”

Wow… The Girls Next Door alum even encouraged her followers to think deeply about their personal experiences with their bodies and ask themselves whether or not it’s “holding you back by feeling bad about yourself.” Making the point unmistakably clear, she added:

“It’s not worth it. It’s not worth feeling bad about yourself. Like, there are things we all want to improve about ourselves, but it’s not even worth taking the time to be miserable.”

Say it louder for those in the back!!

Working out and eating healthy are important aspects of life, but not when they take control and amount to constant self-criticism. Because, seriously, the Holly’s World star has always looked HAWT, yet she recalled feeling “terrified” at the time!

“[I] thought I had gained weight, and thought I hadn’t stuck to my diet, and I thought my thighs were huge and I thought, ‘I need to lose five pounds at least.’ And that’s ridiculous. I look like a stick.”

It’s so sad the things our minds can do to us…

Ch-ch-check out Holly’s TikTok (below)!

We’re glad she’s able to realize many of her thoughts weren’t productive or even accurate at the time. Hopefully, these words of wisdom help anyone else who might be struggling with body dysmorphia.

