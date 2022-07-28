JoJo Siwa Speaks Out After Candace Cameron Bure Posts Video On 'Rudest Celebrity' Drama: 'A Rough Experience'

Is the JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure drama finally coming to an end?

As we’ve been reporting, JoJo and Candace have been having some back-and-forth ever since The J Team star dropped a TikTok video calling Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

It came as a shock to most everyone because CCB’s entire brand is based around being nice — so it was no surprise when the world wanted the tea! And the Fuller House star delivered — in the form of a (bit lengthy) Instagram video. In the video, the actress admits to CALLING Siwa to ask her what had happened — well, calling her, her manager, and even going as far as DMing the Dance Moms alum. Candace was super determined to clear the air!

During the call, the 46-year-old alleges it went something like this:

“She actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly, she felt bad and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her. But then she said, ‘you know I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now’ and then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.’”

Aw!

The Christmas Under Wraps star apologized, though, and assured everyone there was no feud between the two. See the video (below):

But now it’s JoJo’s turn to tell her side of the story!

While talking with PageSix, the 19-year-old opened up about her “rough” experience with Candace:

“You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

But even though The JoJo & BowBow Show Show star’s heart was heavy, she clarified one bad interaction didn’t define Bure’s true character:

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

Although she doesn’t think the Hallmark star is a bad person, JoJo still says she was hurt by the situation:

“It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me.”

Which is completely understandable! Meeting someone you look up to at such a young age and having them brush you off would sting!

It would seem the stars are at least on civil terms now, so hopefully this drama is behind them! What do U think, Perezcious readers?

