50 Cent Reacts To Randall Emmett’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations After Previous Feud

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

50 Cent is weighing in on the sexual misconduct allegations against Randall Emmett.

As we previously reported, The Los Angeles Times published a bombshell piece accusing the 51-year-old filmmaker of employee mistreatment, sexual misconduct, and more. One unnamed accuser even claimed that he offered her roles in some of his projects in exchange for sex.

The woman’s attorney, Gloria Allred, sent a letter to Randall in October 2021 claiming he told the actress “that to receive acting work from [him], she would have to perform sexual favors.” While working on two films with him for three years, she was allegedly told to give him massages and oral sex, allow him to digitally penetrate her, and stand nude in his office while he masturbated. And when she refused his sexual advances, the woman claimed Randall threatened to take away her parts in the films that they previously discussed.

For his part, the producer denied the allegations and blamed his former fiancé Lala Kent for spreading every single accusation detailed in the bombshell exposé. Seriously?! His spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister told Page Six:

“These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute. Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television.”

But 50 Cent, who previously worked with Randall on the show Power, isn’t buying it! The 46-year-old rapper decided to share his thoughts on Instagram Friday, saying alongside a screenshot of an article from Page Six about Randall:

“See this is why i made him give me my Money by Monday. Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me.”

It didn’t seem like 50 Cent was surprised by the allegations at all. He then added in a follow-up post on Saturday:

“I bet there will be more women saying he treated them inappropriately by the end of this week. little Harvey is in big trouble this time.”

Obviously, he is referring to the former film producer Harvey Weinstein who was convicted of sexual assault. Despite the social media call out, a representative for Randall told Page Six that he is still “grateful for his decade-long friendship with 50 and has great respect for the man.”

Yeahhhh… Based on 50 Cent’s reaction, we doubt he feels the same way at the moment. Not to mention the fact that the two had beef back in 2019 when the In Da Club artist accused Randall of owing him $1 million. (And what we’ve learned from The Times article is that the director allegedly got behind on loans and other payments A LOT.) 50 Cent actually taunted the father of three for days until the debt was paid off. So it is safe to say that he will not be coming to Randall’s defense whatsoever.

Reactions to what 50 Cent had to say?

