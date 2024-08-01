Offset Facing HUGE Tax Liens Amid Cardi B Divorce News!

Yikes! When it rains, it pours — and it’s pouring something fierce for Offset!

Early on Thursday morning, Page Six revealed Cardi B filed to divorce the Migos alum after seven years of marriage as the two have reportedly “grown apart.” More like he’s grown closer to other women again. Just sayin’… Then just hours later, the Bodak Yellow rapper revealed she’s expecting her third child in what she referred to as a “new beginning.” Wow!

Quite the one-two punch for Offset! But wait… There’s a followup uppercut, too!

Related: Blake Lively Has Been Lying To Us About Her Name This Whole Time!!!

On Monday, The US Sun reported that amid everything going on in his romantic life, the MotorSport rapper has been hit with some MASSIVE tax liens! According to the outlet, he was hit with one on April 23 for a whopping $1,575,266!

Holy s**t!!!

A court clerk told the outlet the debt currently remains unpaid, but that Cardi’s name isn’t in any way attached to it. But that’s not all! Just back in June, he was reportedly hit with ANOTHER lien, this one for $32,963. Nowhere near as much as the first, but definitely not chump change, either!

Wowza! Maybe those rumors Cardi shot down about their Atlanta mansion being in foreclosure ain’t as far fetched as she made them seem… Maybe she just wasn’t aware of the financial issues before??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Club Shay Shay/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]